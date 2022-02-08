Watch: Lita works as special referee in tag team match, ahead of Elimination Chamber

WWE Hall of Famer Lita made a surprise appearance as a special guest referee in a tag team match at a recent MCW Winter Blast 2022 event.

Lita is set to take on RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber 2022. Mere days before the big match, she made an appearance at an MCW show where she donned the outfit of a special guest referee.

In a short clip shared by a fan on YouTube, she can be seen officiating a women's tag team match at the event. The match in question was contested between Mandy Leon & Ray Lyn and Gia Scott & Leila Grey.

In the contest's final moments, the WWE veteran got involved in the action and aided Mandy Leon and Ray Lyn in picking up the win.

Lita has made several appearances for MCW in the past

Lita has been quite active on the independent scene over the past years. She regularly makes appearances for non-WWE events, though she never wrestles at these events, as per her match record. She worked as a special guest referee for MCW about four years ago as well.

The former Women's Champion is scheduled to take on Becky Lynch at the upcoming Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. Interestingly, this will be Lita's first singles match in WWE since 2012. She last wrestled Heath Slater in a winning effort on the RAW 1000 episode.

The WWE legend has been getting a lot of flak on social media ever since she received a title shot in Saudi Arabia. In 2018, she was asked about WWE heading to Saudi Arabia for The Greatest Royal Rumble, and she didn't mince her words while bashing the company.

“So I understand that they are a business, a global business, and always looking to expand their global presence. However, I do feel it’s a direct conflict of interest with them maintaining any integrity or truth to the fact that they say that they would like to push forward women and their roles and their representation in the industry as anything remotely resembling an equal to a male,” she said. [H/T Wrestling News]

Do you think Lita has the slightest chance at defeating Lynch and becoming the new RAW Women's Champion? Let us know in the comments below.

