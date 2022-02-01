WWE Hall of Famer's first singles match in 10 years confirmed; will face Becky Lynch for RAW Women's title

Becky Lynch is scheduled to defend her RAW Women's title against Lita at the upcoming Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia.

Big Time Becks has been RAW Women's Champion ever since she traded her SmackDown Women's title with Charlotte Flair last year. She has beaten everyone in her path so far, in her quest to remain the red brand's top female star.

On tonight's episode of RAW, Lynch was confronted by none other than WWE Hall of Famer Lita. She heaped praise on Becky Lynch for a while, before challenging her to a title match at Elimination Chamber. The Man initially denied the challenge, but eventually said yes. Fans in attendance cheered for the duo as RAW went off the air.

Becky Lynch and Lita recently engaged in an interesting conversation on Instagram

Mere days before WWE Royal Rumble 2022, Lita posted a throwback picture from WrestleMania 32, in which she could be seen staring at the women's title belt. That night, Charlotte Flair defeated Lynch and Sasha Banks to win the belt, and it was later renamed the RAW Women's title.

Lynch noticed Lita's post and told her to keep her eyes off the belt. The Hall of Famer had a strong showing in the Women's Royal Rumble match and lasted just over 10 minutes. She was then eliminated by Charlotte Flair. Lita now has another shot at glory when she meets Becky Lynch in Saudi Arabia.

She is a four-time WWE Women's Champion. She would want nothing but to win her fifth women's title and head over to WrestleMania 38 for a marquee match at the mega event.

It should also be noted that Lita's Elimination Chamber outing with Lynch will be her first singles match in 10 years. The last time she competed in singles competition was way back in 2012, on the 1000th episode of WWE RAW. She defeated Heath Slater in a "No Countout, No Disqualification" bout that night.

Are you excited for this clash of generations? Do you think Lita has a shot at dethroning Lynch and becoming the new RAW Women's Champion?

Edited by Kaushik Das