"Eyes off now" - Becky Lynch leaves fierce warning on WWE Hall of Famer's Instagram post

Becky Lynch wasn't happy with WWE Hall of Famer Lita's latest Instagram post.

Lynch is undoubtedly one of the most successful female stars in WWE history. She is the current RAW Women's Champion and is set to defend the belt against Doudrop at Royal Rumble 2022. The popular star is incredibly protective of her title belt, as evident from her response to Lita's latest Instagram photo.

The WWE Hall of Famer is all set to participate in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Lita would love to win it all and bag a top title opportunity at WrestleMania 38.

She posted a throwback picture on her Instagram, and the photo in question is from WrestleMania 32, where Lita introduced the Women's Championship that replaced the Divas Championship. It was later renamed the RAW Women's Title after the 2016 WWE Draft.

In the picture, Lita can be seen staring at the belt with a smile on her face, with the following caption:

"How you doin? #royalrumble."

Lynch noticed the caption and chimed in with a warning aimed at Lita. Big Time Becks stated that the RAW Women's Title is "doing great" and told the veteran to take her eyes off it. Here's a screengrab of Lynch's response to Lita:

"She’s doing great. Thanks for asking. Eyes off now," wrote Lynch.

Becky Lynch's message to Lita on Instagram

This isn't the first time Becky Lynch has been overly protective of her RAW Women's Championship

In 2019, Lynch won the red brand's gold in the main event of WrestleMania 35. About a month later, she shared the ring with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix in Liverpool. In an awkward moment, Becky pulled the RAW Women's Title from Phoenix's hand.

Later, the former women's champion posted a tweet stating that she was simply helping Lynch carry the belt. The Man hit back and offered to retire Phoenix from pro-wrestling.

As one of the most decorated champions of all time, WWE ranked Big Time Becks at the #3 spot in its list of the 50 Greatest Women Superstars, with only Charlotte Flair (#2) and Trish Stratus (#1) above her.

Becky Lynch is currently portraying the role of a villain on WWE television and is doing everything in her power to keep the RAW Women's Title on her shoulder. She wouldn't want someone of the caliber of Lita to win the annual free-for-all and go after her at WrestleMania.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see Becky Lynch take on Lita in a battle of the generations somewhere down the line?

Edited by Kartik Arry