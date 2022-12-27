[WATCH] Liv Morgan 'attacks' table after defeating former women's champion at WWE live event

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan had a hilarious outburst following her match against Shayna Baszler at the recent WWE live event at MSG.

Liv Morgan took on Shayna Baszler at tonight's WWE MSG house show. The final moments of the bout saw Morgan performing a top-rope move on Baszler, with the latter being positioned on the table. To Morgan's surprise, the table didn't break, but she still managed to secure a pinfall victory.

After the big win, Morgan decided to get back at the table and hit it multiple times with a kendo stick.

Check out the amusing footage below:

2022 was the biggest year of Liv Morgan's WWE run

With 2022 almost at its end, it's safe to say that this was Morgan's best year in WWE. She has been working incredibly hard towards winning the big one for years.

The 28-year-old finally won the SmackDown Women's Title at Money In The Bank 2022 by cashing in her contract on Ronda Rousey.

Morgan went on to have a brief run with the championship before finally dropping it to Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. She revealed her emotional reaction to winning her first title in WWE.

"When I got to my room, I literally just laid on my bed and draped my title over me. And I just look at the ceiling and I just replay the last two hours of my life. I couldn't get it to feel real. So I just sat there, just like, 'no, this happened.' And I just laid there for hours, and I didn't move, and I didn't go out, and I just laid there on my bed with my title looking at the ceiling, just trying to absorb that moment as best as I possibly could."

Morgan was recently joined on SmackDown by a new-found ally in Tegan Nox. The latter returned on December 2, 2022, after being released in November last year. It remains to be seen what is in store for the tag team over the next few months.

What are your reactions to Liv Morgan's funny outburst after her win over Shayna Baszler? Let us know in the comments section below.

