Top WWE star to appear in a horror TV series amid 'Wyatt 6' speculation

Speculated 'Wyatt 6' member and former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan has finally opened up about her first guest appearance in a series.

Earlier, Morgan had given out hints regarding her ongoing project and had mentioned that she had something big for the fans. She also stated that she will be making her acting debut very soon.

According to reports, Liv is all set to make a guest appearance on the second season of USA Network's series, "Chucky." Morgan will be appearing on the fourth episode titled “Death On Denial” on October 26th.

Taking to Twitter, the former SmackDown Women's Champion revealed that she will be making her acting debut on October 26, 2022:

"Ask and you shall receive ..Liv and Chucky one-on-one!See you October 26th@ChuckyIsReal"

Check out Liv Morgan's tweet below:

Following Bray Wyatt's historic return to the company, it has been speculated that The Fiend is setting up his stable. The stable is rumored to include the likes of Morgan, Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, and other WWE Superstars.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan spoke about her love for the wrestling business prior to Extreme Rules

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently spoke about her love for wrestling and why she chose to be a part of the Extreme Rules premium live event.

Before Extreme Rules, Morgan appeared in an interview with La Previa de WWE Extreme Rules and mentioned that she had always loved violence and physicality:

"I picked Extreme Rules for a lot of different reasons. First of all, that is like the reason why I fell in love with wrestling, why I fell in love with WWE. I love the extreme. I love the tables, ladders, and chairs. I love the violence, I love the physicality. To have a match that made me fall in love with this business is awesome," said Morgan.

In continuation of the interview, Morgan further added that Extreme Rules was the only way to prove her immense love for the extreme:

"I don't know a better way to prove to the whole entire world how much I love this, and how much this means to me, other than to have the most dangerous and unpredictable match where literally anything can happen. To show that I am willing to put my body, my title on the line in this match where it is completely unpredictable," added Morgan.

Liv lost her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at the recent Extreme Rules premium live event.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes