WATCH: Liv Morgan kisses female star during WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 match

Liv Morgan had an interesting moment with a top female star during the opening match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

The Women's Elimination Chamber match to decide RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair's opponent at WrestleMania 39 kicked off the show. Liv Morgan and Natalya started the match with Asuka, Carmella, Nikki Cross, and Raquel Rodriguez locked in the pods.

Liv had multiple interesting moments and spots during the match, including an epic Sunset Flip on Raquel Rodriguez from the top of a pod. Another interesting moment that caught fans' attention came earlier when Liv kissed Natalya on her cheek.

In the end, Liv was trapped in Natalya's sharpshooter. While she almost managed to make it out of it, Asuka joined Natalya and applied an arm lock on the former SmackDown Women's Champion. Even with two insane submission moves being applied to her at the same time, Morgan didn't tap but eventually passed out and got eliminated.

The match concluded with Asuka coming out victorious, last eliminating Carmella with her submission move. Asuka will now go on to challenge RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

"It should've been me" - Fans hilariously react to the Liv Morgan-Natalya spot during WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

While Liv wasn't able to win the match and book her ticket to WrestleMania 39, she definitely stood out in the match. As expected, Twitter was filled with some hilarious reactions to the Liv-Natalya spot.

It is to be seen what are the plans for Liv Morgan for WWE WrestleMania 39 later this year. Last year, she teamed up with Rhea Ripley to compete in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match that was eventually won by Sasha Banks and Naomi.

The Elimination Chamber premium live event is ongoing live from the Belle Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

