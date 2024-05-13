Watch: Liv Morgan puts 272 lbs superstar through a table at WWE live event

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has been operating on a different level ever since turning heel and taking out Rhea Ripley. The former SmackDwown Women's Champion showcased a vicious side of hers at a recent live event as she put powerhouse Nia Jax through a table.

Morgan is slated to challenge Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship after coming up short in the battle royal to determine the new champion. The 29-year-old looks more determined than ever this time and she has proved so in her latest outings to the squared circle.

Liv defeated Nia Jax on RAW a couple of weeks back. She followed it up with a couple of more victories against the Irresistible Force, this time on the live circuit. The duo collided in a Street Fight at Saturday and Sunday's house shows. In both matches, Morgan picked up the win after putting Jax through a table.

Expand Tweet

WWE has been teasing a new alliance for Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan has been a woman possessed ever since returning from injury earlier this year. The 29-year-old made it a personal mission to go after everything dear to Rhea Ripley and it seems like she could succeed very soon.

WWE has been teasing a union between Morgan and Dominik Mysterio ever since Mami was sidelined due to an injury. The duo were seen leaving the same locked room a few weeks back in addition to Liv being spotted with Dirty Dom's bandana.

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan will face Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. While the challenger has come up short against the Man on multiple occasions in the past, it is speculated that Dominik could help her this time, setting up a triangle storyline between him, Liv, and Rhea Ripley.

Mami is currently out of action after suffering an injury during a backstage brawl with Morgan. She is expected to return in time for SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback