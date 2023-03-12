[WATCH] Liv Morgan puts 42-year-old heel through the table in Street Fight at Road to WrestleMania show

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan delivered a compelling performance in a Street Fight at the latest Road to WrestleMania show in Youngstown, Ohio.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion locked horns with Shayna Baszler in an intense match on the show. The two superstars engaged in a well-balanced back-and-forth, taking turns dominating the contest.

However, Morgan tapped into her extreme persona as she snapped while Baszler was brutally attacking her. Ultimately, she picked up a convincing win over the 42-year-old heel after putting the latter through the table.

The spot received a thunderous pop from WWE fans in the live audience as the fan-favorite superstar sealed her victory. Here's a video of Liv Morgan putting Shayna Baszler through the table:

Morgan recently expressed her disappointment at being directionless on the Road to WrestleMania. She was one of six superstars to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last month to earn a shot at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania. However, the bout ended with Asuka picking up a historic win.

Liv Morgan added to a title match at the Road to WrestleMania show

WWE has reportedly added Liv Morgan to the SmackDown Women's Championship match scheduled for a huge show at Madison Square Garden this weekend.

Previously, Charlotte Flair was scheduled to put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Sonya Deville on the aforementioned show. However, the latest reports from PWInsider suggest that WWE has decided to add Liv Morgan to the title bout, turning it into a triple-threat bout. The latter would undoubtedly account for an interesting addition to the championship match.

Flair recently faced Shotzi on SmackDown, following which she engaged in an awkward promo war with her challenger Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately, the segment received a lot of criticism after the champion forgot her lines while threatening the Judgment Day member.

