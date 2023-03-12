WWE Road to WrestleMania Results: Low blow in title match, Liv Morgan puts former champion through the table, The Bloodline in trouble

WWE recently hosted the Road to WrestleMania show at Youngstown, Ohio, where top superstars from SmackDown and RAW delivered an entertaining event.

The night's main event saw Austin Theory put his United States Championship on the line against Seth Rollins. The Architect stole the show with his performance but couldn't dethrone Theory, who won the match using a low blow.

Earlier in the night, Liv Morgan locked horns with Shayna Baszler in a brutal Street Fight. The former SmackDown Women's Champion sealed her victory by putting Baszler through the table.

Jey Uso was back in action as The Usos joined forces with Solo Sikoa to take on Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Rey Mysterio in a six-man Tag Team Match.

Sami Zayn interfered in the bout's closing moments, allowing Rey Mysterio to pick a win for his team with a 619.

Following the match, Zayn attacked Jey Uso, hitting the latter with a Helluva Kick to get his revenge for the recent betrayal.

What else happened at the latest WWE Road to WrestleMania Show?

As reported by DiscussPW.com, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair teamed up with Asuka and Candice LeRae for a match against Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai. The match ended with Damage CTRL's defeat.

Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci locked horns with Legado Del Fantasma's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde and picked up a win.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther accompanied his Imperium teammates to the ring for this match.

However, Santos Escobar won his match against The Miz, giving Legado Del Fantasma a positive to take away from the event. And lastly, Braun Strowman and Ricochet picked up a win over The Viking Raiders, avenging their loss on SmackDown last week.

Below are the full results of the WWE Road to WrestleMania show in Youngstown, Ohio (3/11)

Ricochet & Braun Strowman defeated The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (w/ Valhalla)

Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler in a Street Fight

Santos Escobar defeated The Miz

Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre & Sheamus defeated The Bloodline (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos & Solo Sikoa)

Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) (w/ WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka & Candice LeRae defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO Sky & Dakota Kai)

United States Championship Match – Austin Theory (c) defeated Seth Rollins

