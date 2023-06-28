Watch: Logan Paul assaulted by his own brand bottles ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

Logan Paul and KSI had to dodge flying Prime Energy Drink bottles during a recent appearance ahead of WWE Money in the Bank.

The popular YouTubers had a meet and greet with fans yesterday in Copenhagen that resulted in them getting bottles of Prime hurled at them. KSI and Logan Paul instructed fans to throw empty bottles of the drink at them, and it resulted in a hilarious moment.

In the video below, Logan can be seen trying to dodge the bottles being thrown at him and get inside the Prime-branded bus that they were traveling in. KSI can also be seen hunched behind security as he tries to make his way to the door of the bus. The video ends with a security guard laughing at the two stars as they make their escape.

WWE SmackDown star on Logan Paul's reputation backstage

Grayson Waller recently disclosed that a lot of WWE Superstars are not fond of Logan Paul backstage.

The recently drafted star will be welcoming Logan on The Grayson Waller Effect on this Friday's edition of SmackDown. Logan will be competing in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the premium live event despite not winning a qualifying match.

Speaking on the SmackDown Lowdown, Waller claimed that most superstars do not like Logan and vowed to ask the YouTuber tough questions this Friday night.

"I gotta be honest, you know, a lot of the guys backstage don't like Logan. You should hear the things they say about him. But I feel a bit of a brotherhood with Logan Paul. We're both very good-looking, we're both very athletic and we're both social media superstars. I am an honest man. So Logan will be answering the tough questions next week live in London on SmackDown." [From 1:32 - 2:10]

Logan challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last year at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Despite coming up short in the match, the 28-year-old was very impressive and took The Tribal Chief to the limit. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar wins the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match this year and earns a guaranteed future title shot.

