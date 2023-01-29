Watch: Logan Paul breaks character in unseen ringside moment during Royal Rumble match

Among the names that returned at Royal Rumble was social media megastar Logan Paul, who entered the opening match at #29 and lasted for under 11 minutes before his elimination. Paul even spent some time outside the ring selling, where the cameras interestingly missed an incredible moment he had with a fan.

Despite getting eliminated by eventual winner Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul had a solid showing in his first-ever Royal Rumble appearance.

The social media personality was involved in one of the best highlight-reel spots of the night with Ricochet and looked great inside the squared circle after an unfortunate injury layoff.

While Logan continues to earn plaudits for his Royal Rumble performance, the 27-year-old star didn't miss the chance to promote his Prime Hydration Drink during the latest WWE PLE.

A fan in attendance handed Logan a bottle of the energy drink as he sold it for a few minutes at ringside. Prime's official Twitter handle released footage of the moment Logan Paul was seen breaking character to interact with the fan.

A few sips of Prime clearly did its magic as Paul went on to execute a phenomenal spot with Ricochet, which was also captured in the video below:

What's next for Logan Paul after the Royal Rumble?

Logan Paul returned pretty quickly from a knee injury and should confirm his availability for a significant WrestleMania spot in April.

Rumors heading into the show suggested Paul could be in line for a dream match against John Cena. However, the Cenation Leader has also popped up in regards to the long-awaited clash against Austin Theory, and that might be what WWE locks in for the mega show.

As for Paul, the company might have dropped a blatant hint about his WrestleMania opponent during the Royal Rumble match itself.

Many fans were pretty surprised when Logan eliminated Seth Rollins from the Rumble match, as some believe it could be WWE's way of setting them up for a match.

