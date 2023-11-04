[WATCH] Logan Paul gets slapped and hit in the head with microphone before big championship match at Crown Jewel

Social media Maverick and WWE star Logan Paul is all set to challenge Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel tonight.

Paul recently returned on WWE SmackDown and went straight after Rey Mysterio's gold. He hailed NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio as a hero for rebelling against his father and aligning himself with The Judgment Day.

Logan Paul has left no stone unturned in disrespecting the masked legend since their first meeting. The two recently crossed paths in a weigh-in ahead of their title match, where Paul's antics pushed Rey Mysterio over the edge.

Paul put his hands on Mysterio's head and patted him, belittling the United States Champion. The champion fired warning shots and smacked Logan Paul across the face. The two immediately got into a physical confrontation with SmackDown manager Nick Aldis and WWE security personnel desperately trying to keep the two separate.

However, Rey Mysterio managed to sneak in another blow as he hit Paul on the head with a microphone. The video of their altercation went viral on social media. You can watch the same below:

WWE fans loved Rey Mysterio's shot at Paul with many viewing it as the champion's having enough of the blatant disrespect. Fans are excited for the United States Championship match heading into Crown Jewel, where there is a considerable chance of a title change.

Here are some of the best reactions to Logan Paul getting slapped by WWE legend Rey Mysterio before their title match at Crown Jewel 2023:

Rey Mysterio won the United States Championship in August after replacing Santos Escobar in the title match against Austin Theory at the last minute. While the Latino World Order has been behind Rey through his championship defenses, Escobar has shown brief moments of frustration, especially after he challenged for the championship and failed.

Logan Paul breaks character before WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul has had an impressive run as a heel on WWE television across all his appearances, and his title feud with Rey Mysterio has been no different. However, the Maverick broke character and labelled Rey Mysterio the greatest luchador of all time in his final message before the championship bout.

"Wrestling for the United States Championship against the greatest luchador of all time today WWE," he wrote in his social media post.

Logan Paul headlined the last Crown Jewel PLE where he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Although he couldn't dethrone the Tribal Chief, Paul left the WWE Universe impressed with his in-ring performance.

Will Logan Paul finally win singles gold in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

