3 shocking heel turns that can happen at Crown Jewel 2023

We are heading closer to an action-packed WWE Crown Jewel 2023. The promising matchcard will feature five championship matches.

While potential title changes and surprise returns are bound to steal the show, there is nothing quite like jaw-dropping heel turns. The upcoming Premium Live Event could see multiple top names stun the world by donning a new role of a villain.

Here, we look at the most shocking heel turns that can transpire on WWE Crown Jewel this weekend. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#3. Santos Escobar betrays Rey Mysterio

Although Santos Escobar is not booked to compete at Crown Jewel, he could be instrumental in one of the most shocking betrayals on the show. The LWO member has seen his United States Championship opportunities and faction's loyalty shift towards Rey Mysterio.

Escobar has shown signs of dissent, often expressing frustration with the lack of a potential championship opportunity. Rey Mysterio is set to put his United States Championship on the line against Logan Paul. If he loses the gold, an irate Escobar may attack Rey Mysterio to cement his heel turn and kickstart a new story on SmackDown.

#2. Drew McIntyre finally turns heel after devastating loss

Drew McIntyre is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Scottish Warrior has been portraying a grey character on RAW, where he looks justified in his reaction towards certain surprises on the brand but still appears to be a bad guy against the top babyfaces on the show.

The Scottish Warrior is determined to regain the world championship. However, a potential loss against Seth Rollins at the upcoming Premium Live Event may finally push McIntyre over the edge. He could cement a much-awaited heel turn with a solid display if he unleashes a brutal attack on The Architect following his title match.

#1 John Cena to run heel at Crown Jewel?

Legendary WWE Superstar John Cena is set to compete in a singles match against Solo Sikoa at the show. However, it is worth noting that Cena has been hinting at his potential retirement, claiming it's closer than he would like to believe.

Additionally, Cena last won a singles match in December 2018 when he defeated Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble. Considering that the upcoming match could kickstart the final chapter of Cena's in-ring career, WWE could pull off a massive twist by letting him turn heel.

John Cena has given us memorable moments on the microphone despite being an almost eternal babyface throughout his career. He may choose a run as a heel or an anti-hero to spice things up before he hangs his boots.

Additionally, it would be easier for him to put over multiple superstars over the next few months before his final match. Unless WWE wants him to extend his feud with the Roman Reigns-led Bloodline long after Crown Jewel, a heel turn would be a bold move for the future Hall of Famer.

