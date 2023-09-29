Massive heel turn to shake up WWE SmackDown tonight? Exploring possible betrayal

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown is poised to deliver another blockbuster episode of the blue brand, building anticipation for Fastlane 2023. In the previous week, The Bloodline orchestrated a backstage assault on AJ Styles, sending him to the hospital, and later unleashed a vicious beatdown on John Cena during the main event.

However, in addition to these developments, Santos Escobar has also demanded a title match against Rey Mysterio, which has been granted for tonight's episode of the blue brand. This match could potentially lead to the heel turn of Escobar in the company.

The scenario may unfold if Santos fails to capture the United States Title, with Rey Mysterio successfully defending his championship. The frustration stemming from this loss could lead to Escobar attacking Rey Mysterio after the match, potentially resulting in the disbandment of the Latino World Order faction.

Expand Tweet

Another significant reason behind this probable heel turn could be related to Rey winning the United States Title as a potential replacement for Santos Escobar, who was unable to compete due to injury. Escobar may claim that Rey does not deserve to hold the title, as it originally belonged to him.

Moreover, an additional angle that might come into play is Escobar resorting to cheap tactics, such as a low blow, to dethrone Mysterio in this title bout. If any of these scenarios unfold, Fastlane 2023 could be the ideal location for their subsequent clash following this major heel turn.

For those who may not be aware, Fastlane 2023 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

John Cena to finally get some aid against The Bloodline on tonight's SmackDown?

Following a brutal beatdown by the hands of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso last week, The Cenation Leader is once again set to appear on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. However, Cena may receive some assistance, as LA Knight is expected to make his return on the blue brand as well.

Originally, the company had planned for the Megastar to come to John Cena's aid last week during the assault by The Bloodline, but due to COVID-related issues, Knight was pulled off from the show. However, reports now suggest that Knight is expected to make his return on tonight's show.

Expand Tweet

This development is expected to lead to Knight teaming up with Cena at Fastlane 2023, where the 16-time world champion is already slated to face off against members of the Samoan faction in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match.

Furthermore, a tag team featuring Knight and Cena is also likely to generate massive buzz on social media. It would be intriguing to see how events unfold when John Cena makes his appearance on tonight's edition of SmackDown.

Do you think Santos Escobar will turn heel and possibly challenge Rey Mysterio for the United States Title? Can LA Knight team up with John Cena to face Sikoa and Jimmy at Fastlane 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.