Major update on LA Knight after testing positive for COVID-19 - Reports

LA Knight was reportedly supposed to be involved in a huge segment on WWE SmackDown last week, but he was removed from the show after testing positive for COVID-19. A new update has emerged on when he will make his televised return.

On the blue brand last Friday night, AJ Styles and John Cena were slated to sign a contract to make their tag team match against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso official for Fastlane 2023. However, The Phenomenal One was attacked by The Bloodline backstage, and The Cenation Leader was assaulted in the ring.

LA Knight was supposed to come out to save John Cena and be announced as his partner for the upcoming Premium Live Event. However, plans were changed, and he had to leave the arena after he tested positive for the deadly virus.

According to PWInsider, WWE sources confirmed to them that The Megastar is expected to return on SmackDown this week in Sacramento, CA. This means that he's doing well and has most likely recovered.

Grayson Waller claims he is responsible for LA Knight's success in WWE

The Megastar is one of the most popular superstars in WWE right now, as he's a big fan favorite.

Speaking in a recent interview with the Australian network SEN, Grayson Waller claimed that he's the one responsible for the success LA Knight has had on the main roster:

"If anyone was a big fan of NXT 2.0 when it started up, everyone hated LA Knight. No one liked him. Then all of a sudden he starts getting in there with Grayson Waller, and all of a sudden people start cheering him. 'YEAH!' All that dumb stuff that he does. That's because of me. If it wasn't for me, he never would have done that," said Waller.

John Cena is currently slated to face Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a 2-on-1 Handicap match at Fastlane. However, there's a major chance that Knight will be revealed as his new partner on SmackDown.

