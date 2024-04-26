[WATCH] Logan Paul goes 1-on-1 with World Champion; fails miserably

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently competed against a two-time World Champion outside the squared circle and failed miserably.

The name in question is Rubik's Cube speed solver, Max Park. Park bagged the World Championship in the competitive sport after scrambling and solving the Rubik's Cube in a mind-blowing 3.13 seconds at a competition called "Pride in Long Beach" back in June 2023.

The 29-year-old star announced on social media that his PRIME Hydration brand and Park have signed a deal. In an attempt to endorse the massive partnership, Logan Paul and the 22-year-old star competed in a one-on-one challenge to see who would solve the Rubik's Cube faster.

The final result of the contest saw Max Park puzzle out 10 Rubik's Cubes, and The Maverick managed to solve only one of them. On social media, the WWE United States Champion gave huge props to the Korean-American Rubik's Cube speedsolver.

"Netflix star and Rubik’s World Champ @maxfast23 has entered his PRIME ⚡️ Max currently holds 79 World Records, 2x World Champion, and the fastest 3x3 solve in history (3.13 seconds)," PRIME wrote.

Watch the video below:

WWE star Logan Paul responds to serious allegations

The SmackDown star viciously defended accusations against his and KSI's beverage brand, PRIME. On TikTok, a user shared that Paul's drink brand contains high levels of PFOs, popularly known as "forever chemicals."

Responding to the video, The Maverick broke his silence and tore down all the lawsuit's allegations. Logan Paul asserted that PRIME brand manufactures their bottles from the same company that Pepsi, Coke, and other top brands use.

Below is an excerpt of what the 29-year-old noted in the clip:

"Accordingly we follow Title 21, the Code of Regulations for PET and all other types of bottles. The products are manufactured by our company in a manner compliant with all pertinent and current good manufacturing practices by the United States Food and Drug Administration. All of our suppliers use GMP facilities."

Check out the WWE Superstar's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The Maverick has called out the TikTok creator for defaming PRIME and asserted that if he doesn't issue an apology in the next 48 hours, the matter will be settled in court.