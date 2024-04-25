WWE: Logan Paul breaks silence on serious accusations 

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently defended his drink brand, Prime Hydration against the claims of containing harmful chemicals.

As per the lawsuit filed in 2023, The Maverick's brand was sued because their grape drink was said to have high levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) aka a "forever chemical," which is harmful for young kids.

These claims created a buzz in April 2024, following an update on the case. However, the current United States Champion is not taking the lawsuit against his drink brand lying down. Paul fired back in a new video on X/Twitter, basically tearing the lawsuit's accusations to shreds:

"First off, anyone can sue anyone at any time; that does not make the lawsuit true, and in this case, it is not. There’s claims that PFOs or forever chemicals come from plastic. So in this case, they’re not talking about the actual drink the liquid PRIME they’re talking about the bottle that PRIME is manufactured in," he said.

The Maverick went on to share that his brand resorts to top bottle manufacturers in the United States, the same company that Coke, Pepsi, and other beverage brands use. The US Champ added:

"Accordingly we follow Title 21, the Code of Regulations for PET and all other types of bottles. The products are manufactured by our company in a manner compliant with all pertinent and current good manufacturing practices by the United States Food and Drug Administration. All of our suppliers use GMP facilities."

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE star Logan Paul further explains why the lawsuit arguments fall apart

In the same video, the 29-year-old WWE star addressed that if the study conducted by an unnamed lawyer for the Prime drink is flawed, the amount of claimed bad stuff is lower than the safe limit set by the EPA:

"Claiming that PRIME is .06 PPT (parts per trillion), but that’s interesting. Because the EPA says that anything under 1.1 PPT cannot be deemed as reasonably accurate," Logan Paul added.

The Maverick denied the claims in the lawsuit, saying the numbers just weren't right. He even showed a TikTok video where Food Science Babe agreed with him! Upset about a TikTok video discussing his lawsuit, Logan Paul lashed out at the creator. The WWE United States Champion demanded a public apology within two days, otherwise, he would drag them to court for defaming his drink brand, Prime:

"So Tommy, the TikTok lawyer, four videos in man form those views, get those likes, and get a haircut while you’re at it. We’ll accept an apology within the next 48 hours. Otherwise, you’re gonna be representing yourself in a miserable courtroom for lying about our brand," he said.

Expand Tweet

The Maverick's Prime has also joined forces with WWE and the brand logo was featured in the center of the wrestling mat at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. The star successfully defended his title against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Match at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Please credit Logan Paul's X handle and give Sportskeeda Wrestling an H/T for the transcription.