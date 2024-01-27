[WATCH] Logan Paul's five-word message to CM Punk before 2024 WWE Royal Rumble training

WWE cameras captured footage of CM Punk and Logan Paul's brief interaction at the Performance Center ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Punk will make his televised in-ring return in the 30-man match on Saturday, 10 years to the day since he walked out of WWE. Leading up to the event, WWE's YouTube channel has posted several videos showing how The Best in the World is preparing for his comeback.

The latest video began with Punk speaking to several people at the Performance Center training facility in Orlando, Florida. While shaking hands with Paul, Punk received some kind words from the United States Champion about his promo with Cody Rhodes on this week's RAW:

"You and Cody were great," Paul said, prompting Punk to reply, "Oh, thank you, appreciate it." [From 0:37 – 0:39]

The promo largely revolved around the RAW stars' quest to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match and headline WrestleMania 40. Punk referred to himself as the real American Dream, while Rhodes claimed to have achieved goals that The Straight Edge Superstar struggled to accomplish himself.

CM Punk's thoughts ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble match

The rest of the video focused on CM Punk honing his in-ring skills alongside Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Lexis King, and Trick Williams.

After training with the up-and-coming stars, Punk turned his attention to his much-anticipated Royal Rumble appearance:

"The shadow that is looming over me is the fact that this is my first televised WWE match in 10 years, almost probably on the anniversary of when I left, and there's a lot of emotion and there's a lot of ghosts that I've still got to get rid of, and I think it's gonna be very cathartic on Saturday to kinda exorcise those ghosts." [From 08:05 – 08:38]

Earlier this week, Punk visited injured NXT star Cora Jade after she was ruled out for several months with a torn ACL.

What would you like to see next from CM Punk in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.