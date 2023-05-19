Watch: Male superstar blows Rhea Ripley a kiss while casually pinning opponent, and she returns it

Rhea Ripley has been making all the headlines since last year, and ever since she won the SmackDown Women's Championship, she has come under even more focus. On this week's episode of RAW, she found herself receiving attention from Dominik Mysterio, even while his match was ongoing.

During RAW, Rhea Ripley was at ringside for Dominik Mysterio's match against Xavier Woods.

After Woods' last loss, he looked to recoup it with an important win this week. Unfortunately, thanks to interference from "Mami," that win was not coming his way. Taking advantage of the distraction by Ripley, Dominik put Woods away for the second time.

The young Mysterio was not only trying to get a win, he was trying to get it in style. While the referee was distracted by Dominik, Ripley hit Woods on the outside before sending him into the ring. Mysterio took advantage and rolled him over with his legs for a stylish pin while looking at Ripley.

He got the three-count, and during it, he blew Ripley a kiss. Ripley also returned it. This can be watched from the two different angles below.

The supreme confidence of the two stars has irritated some fans, but their methods seem to be working for them.

Damian Priest claimed that Rhea Ripley is the greatest female wrestler

The Judgment Day is a tight-knit group, be it in the ring or outside during interviews. Priest had a lot of words of praise for Ripley during a recent interview.

He stated that the SmackDown Women's Champion is the number one champion in WWE right now. He added that, in his opinion, she is the greatest female wrestler of all time.

"Rhea [Ripley] is the number one champion in the entire company right now. Rhea is, in my opinion, the all-time greatest female wrestler. I can't think of one woman in the history of this business or on the planet right now that could threaten her. Nobody can dominate her. Rhea Ripley is in a class of her own."

Ripley appears to be entering a feud with Natalya at this moment. It remains to be seen whether a match between them will be booked for Night of Champions.

