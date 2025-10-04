  • home icon
  • [WATCH] Massive botch occurs in a match involving Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Oct 04, 2025 14:30 GMT
Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton tried to be on the same page on WWE SmackDown. However, a massive botch came to light following the show, which occurred during the tag team match.

Earlier this year, Bron Breakker became the first star to join Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41. In the coming weeks, the trio tried their best to fight CM Punk and Sami Zayn. Later, Bronson Reed joined the group and formed a tag team with Breakker called The Brons under Rollins and Heyman's guidance.

On the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown, a massive botch came to light when Breakker pinned Rhodes in a corner and attempted a few punches. Upon further notice, it became clear that none of the punches landed anywhere near The American Nightmare.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton lost on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton go way back in the Stamford-based promotion, as Orton wasn't only Rhodes' first rival but eventually became his mentor in the company when The Viper created Legacy. While the two walked a very different path following the end of their faction, Rhodes is now a two-time Undisputed WWE Champion and the company's QB1.

On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The American Nightmare teamed up with The Viper to take on The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match. Unfortunately, the former Legacy members lost the match in the show's main event.

In the match's final moments, Paul Heyman distracted the referee, which allowed Seth Rollins to hit a Stomp on Randy Orton. After the attack, Bronson Reed hit Orton with a Tsunami to secure the win for their team. It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Vision.

