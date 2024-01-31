[WATCH] Michael Cole was left dumbfounded by Jade Cargill at WWE Royal Rumble; his reaction was priceless

Jade Cargill's performance at the WWE Royal Rumble left Michael Cole in awe.

One of the biggest WWE signings of 2023 was Jade Cargill. After dominating AEW for a couple of years, she had finally signed with WWE, and it looked like she was getting pushed to the moon.

However, Cargill had not competed in the ring since signing with the company. It looked like WWE was waiting for the perfect opportunity to get her into the squared circle.

Jade Cargill shocked the fans by making her in-ring debut at the Rumble. She was impressive in the match and even finished in the final three. Cargill had an impressive showdown with Nia Jax during the match and even eliminated her. But before that, Cargill picked her up and slammed her.

The moment had Michael Cole jumping in excitement as he could not contain his happiness. Cole's reaction was priceless.

Check out his reaction below:

Bayley broke character to praise Michael Cole

Ever since Bayley turned heel, she has wasted no opportunity to take digs at Cole, which has made for some entertaining moments over the years, especially while she is doing commentary.

During a recent interview on Under the Ring, the Role Model explained why she constantly targeted Cole.

"It was just a weird time. A lot of stuff was on the fly and we kind of just had to fill time. So that a lot of that just came from like, Okay, well it's awkwardly quiet in here. There's only one person in this arena and it's Michael Cole so he's getting it. It's just random things like that that make you really think on your feet which is fun." [H/T: WrestlingNews]

She continued to praise Cole and his abilities as a commentator.

"Honestly, he's the greatest at what he does. He has done this for what, 25 years? I can't even imagine, and being able to be consistent with that, he did two shows every week. I get tired doing one. I will give him all his flowers and his respect and all that stuff."

After Jade Cargill's impressive performance, it remains to be seen how long before she gets pushed to the top of the women's division.

