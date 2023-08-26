WATCH: Miro (fka Rusev) reacts to Bray Wyatt's tragic passing

Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE, has reacted to Bray Wyatt's tragic death. Wyatt passed away at the age of 36, much to the surprise of the entire professional wrestling world.

During his time in WWE, Miro worked with Wyatt alongside several top superstars and also shared the locker room with them.

Taking to Instagram, Miro recalled meeting The Eater of Worlds during his WWE tryout and shared a heartwarming story regarding the former Universal Champion. The current AEW star also sent his condolences to Wyatt.

"Rest in peace Bray. Praying for his family," wrote Miro.

Braun Strowman reacted to Bray Wyatt's tragic death

WWE star Braun Strowman also reacted to Bray Wyatt's tragic death with an emotional message.

Strowman was incredibly close to Wyatt, having made his WWE debut by joining forces with The Wyatt Family. Taking to Instagram, Strowman wrote:

"I really don’t even know how or where to start. This is just what i can muster up right now. 8 years ago today I joined you as your black sheep. If I knew only an 8 short years later, I would have to say good by I sure as hell wouldn’t have taken so much for granted. You were my best friend my mentor my big little brother my brother of destruction. You were there for all my highs and my lows as I was for yours."

He further mentioned how much Wyatt taught him about the business. Strowman added:

"You taught me so many things in the business that we shared and loved and you taught me so much in life. You truly made me a better person. I was so honored the day I found out you were haveing [sic] Knash boy and you asked me to be his Godfather. Windham you were one of a kind with a great mind and even better soul. The world lost such and amazing man. My heart is with the Rotunda family JoJo and all the baby’s [sic] know i love you all so much. I’ll see you down the road my friend. Slap Brodie on the a** for me when you see him. I know this isn’t bye forever. I LOVE YOU HOOT!!!"

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE in 2022, and earlier this year, he defeated LA Knight at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our condolences to Windham Rotunda's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

