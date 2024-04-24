Watch: MMA fighter pays tribute to Bray Wyatt in recent bout

The late Bray Wyatt received a touching tribute from a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter in a recent bout in Glasgow, Scotland.

Wyatt passed away at the age of 36 on August 24, 2023. The New Face of Fear left a lasting legacy through his characters in his WWE career. From being a cult leader for The Wyatt Family to Firefly Funhouse Bray to The Fiend, his creativity always stood out.

Bray's influence has gone beyond wrestling, with MMA fighter Chris Bungard paying tribute to the late former WWE Superstar at the Cage Warriors 171 event in Glasgow, Scotland.

Bungard's entrance showed him wearing Wyatt's iconic tropical hat and shirt. The 35-year-old MMA fighter also sang Bray's theme song, The Whole World In His Hands, and uttered his popular catchphrase, "I'm here," before blowing off a lantern.

You can watch the video of Bungard's tribute to the late Bray Wyatt below:

Unfortunately for Bungard, he lost his bout against Dumitru Girlean in the second round after getting submitted via Guillotine Choke.

The late Bray Wyatt is not the only WWE Superstar to have his entrance used in an MMA bout. It has been getting more frequent in the UFC by fighters such as Israel Adesanya and Michael "Venom" Page (The Undertaker), Colby Covington (Kurt Angle), Ion Cutelaba (Bret "The Hitman" Hart), Jake Matthews (Triple H), Bobby Green (The Brood) and Jessica-Rose Clark (Shawn Michaels).

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker revealed how he became the narrator of the late Bray Wyatt's documentary

WWE honored the late Bray Wyatt's life and legacy by releasing a documentary called Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal on Peacock on April 1, 2024. The two-hour documentary was narrated by The Undertaker, who put over Wyatt on RAW a few months before his unfortunate demise.

On a recent episode of his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Undertaker shared how he ended up narrating Wyatt's documentary. The Phenom wanted to do something for the Rotunda family and helped preserve the legacy of the late great Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt.

"It was really important to me, like I was honored when they called me and said, 'Hey, do you want to narrate this?' And I was like, 'Absolutely, 100 percent. I want to do it.' I just wanted to make sure the family was happy with it," The Undertaker said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Several WWE Superstars and legends appeared in Wyatt's documentary. They discussed his legacy, his characters, and the life he lived to the fullest.