×
Create
Notifications

[WATCH] Mustafa Ali cuts hilarious parody promo on top WWE Champion

Ali continues to show the WWE Universe what he&#039;s capable of.
Ali continues to show the WWE Universe what he's capable of.
Matt Black
Matt Black
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 09, 2022 02:40 AM IST
News

If Mustafa Ali is allowed creative freedom, it seems he is ready and willing to show the WWE Universe what he is truly capable of.

Ali made his surprise return to WWE on the April 25 episode of Monday Night RAW, where he confronted The Miz and WWE United States Champion Theory on Miz TV. This led to a singles match against The Miz that Ali would go on to win.

The following week, Ali lost a two-on-one handicap match against both Theory and The Miz, which left many in the WWE Universe wondering what was next for him.

Ali responded in a big way this afternoon when he posted a hilarious video of himself portraying several different characters who were all badmouthing Theory.

No amount of words can do this video justice, so please check out the hilarity in the embedded tweet below:

📢📢BREAKING NEWS ON UNITED STATES CHAMPION @_Theory1 📢📢 https://t.co/78s0sM3mZZ

Mustafa Ali has plenty of feuds already lined up on WWE RAW

While Mustafa Ali clearly has his sights currently set on Theory and the WWE United States Championship, that isn't the only feud available to him on Monday Night RAW.

Ali has found himself attacked two weeks in a row by former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. At this point, there has been no storyline explanation as to why Ciampa has been attacking the former Retribution member, but we're sure to learn something more about that soon.

The Miz has also been in Ali's crosshairs since the latter returned to WWE, and it's never bad to be engaged in a feud with a two-time WWE Champion. A few more credible singles wins over The Miz could go a long way in raising Ali's stock on Monday Night RAW.

YEAH MAFFEW DID THE THING twitter.com/Maffewgregg/st…
Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on Mustafa Ali's promo? Do you think he should be allowed to do things like this every week on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Which feud are you more interested in for Mustafa Ali?

Theory

Ciampa

Edited by Jacob Terrell

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी