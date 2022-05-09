[WATCH] Mustafa Ali cuts hilarious parody promo on top WWE Champion

If Mustafa Ali is allowed creative freedom, it seems he is ready and willing to show the WWE Universe what he is truly capable of.

Ali made his surprise return to WWE on the April 25 episode of Monday Night RAW, where he confronted The Miz and WWE United States Champion Theory on Miz TV. This led to a singles match against The Miz that Ali would go on to win.

The following week, Ali lost a two-on-one handicap match against both Theory and The Miz, which left many in the WWE Universe wondering what was next for him.

Ali responded in a big way this afternoon when he posted a hilarious video of himself portraying several different characters who were all badmouthing Theory.

No amount of words can do this video justice, so please check out the hilarity in the embedded tweet below:

Mustafa Ali has plenty of feuds already lined up on WWE RAW

While Mustafa Ali clearly has his sights currently set on Theory and the WWE United States Championship, that isn't the only feud available to him on Monday Night RAW.

Ali has found himself attacked two weeks in a row by former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. At this point, there has been no storyline explanation as to why Ciampa has been attacking the former Retribution member, but we're sure to learn something more about that soon.

The Miz has also been in Ali's crosshairs since the latter returned to WWE, and it's never bad to be engaged in a feud with a two-time WWE Champion. A few more credible singles wins over The Miz could go a long way in raising Ali's stock on Monday Night RAW.

