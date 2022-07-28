Watch: Naomi makes a non-WWE appearance alongside Jimmy Uso, Hall of Famers, and current AEW star

Naomi recently appeared on E! Entertainment's Celebrity Game face alongside WWE star Jimmy Uso, The Bella Twins, Xavier Woods, and AEW star Claudio Castagnoli.

The six of them were divided into three different teams, with Naomi teaming up with her husband. While Nikki and Brie accompanied each other, Woods and Castagnoli represented the third team.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been absent from WWE programming since walking out of the company alongside Sasha Banks after the two reportedly had issues with their creative direction.

Check out a clip of Naomi and co. featuring on Celebrity Game Face:

The Bella Twins last competed in a WWE ring at this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. Meanwhile, Castagnoli departed the company to sign with AEW and is also the newly crowned Ring of Honor World Champion.

Meanwhile, Jimmy and Woods are currently working as active WWE Superstars, representing The Bloodline and The New Day, respectively. The former is the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion alongside his brother Jey.

The two are also part of The Bloodline faction with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

PWTorch's recent update on Sasha Banks and Naomi

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been absent from WWE programming for quite some time now. Shortly after their walkout, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships were vacated.

The titles were won by The Boss and The Glow at this year's WrestleMania 38 after they defeated three other teams. Since the former champions' departure, a new set of women's tag team champions has yet to be crowned.

According to a report from Wade Keller of PWTorch, following Vince McMahon's recent retirement, his daughter and Chairwoman, Stephanie McMahon, could potentially improve TV time for the women.

It was also noted that some stars believe Banks and her long-term tag team partner returning to WWE could be an option.

As of this writing, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions' future is still unclear and it remains to be seen what their next move in the industry will be.

We asked Eric Bischoff to clarify his controversial comments about CM Punk here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far