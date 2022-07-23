Potential positive update on Sasha Banks and Naomi's return to WWE  

Sasha Banks and Naomi could be on their way back to WWE after a recent change in the company's hierarchy.

In a surprising turn of events yesterday, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE, with Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon being co-CEOs of the promotion. The company also announced yesterday that Triple H will be resuming his old duties as EVP of Talent Relations.

Wade Keller of PWTorch recently reported that the new hierarchy is respected by the stars and there is optimism among the women that Stephanie will improve their TV time and presentation. It was also reported that some stars believe Sasha Banks and Naomi returning to the promotion is now an option.

WWE legend Booker T recently shared his thoughts on Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout

It has been over two months since The Boss and The Glowing Star infamously walked out of the arena prior to RAW. The duo reportedly had problems with the creative team's plans for them and decided to voice their opinion by walking out.

Speaking about the incident on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he feels the former Women's Tag Team Champions prioritized friendship over business:

"I ain’t thinking about friendships. I ain’t thinking about buddies. I ain’t thinking about walking out with nobody on the roster, okay? It’s just that simple. Looking at this for me, like I’ve looked at it for 31-plus years, it’s a job, man." Booker added: "You better look out for yourself. I can name my friends on two hands from this business, and most of them aren’t wrestlers. It’s gonna be the camera guy, referee, you know what I mean?… A couple of the wrestlers, but very few and far between that I had good friends." H/T EWrestling News

While there is still no confirmation on the duo's WWE status, Sasha Banks has been taking non-WWE bookings. Naomi, meanwhile, has hinted several times that she is no longer a part of the Stamford-based promotion.

Would you like to see The Boss and Glow connection back in WWE? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far