[WATCH] New footage of John Cena breaking a fan's heart on WWE RAW

John Cena finally addressed his heel turn at Elimination Chamber this past Monday on WWE RAW in Brussels, Belgium. Cena had several memorable quotes during his promo, including making an innocent kid go viral by breaking his heart. New footage of the young fan was recently released on social media.

More than two weeks after aligning himself with The Rock, Cena explained why he finally turned on the fans who supported him through thick and thin. He expressed that he had enough of his "abusive relationship" with the WWE Universe. He also said that he's not a face or a heel but a human being.

At one point during his nearly 30-minute promo, the 16-time WWE world champion singled out a kid at ringside. The shock on the boy's face instantly turned into a meme, but it also became the symbol of what fans can expect from Cena's run as a "bad guy."

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, WWE uploaded new footage of the boy yelling out "I love you" to John Cena, who recognized it before going savage by likening the fan to a "toxic dysfunctional relationship."

Here's the new video of the young fan being heartbroken by his hero:

While the kid received the spotlight with his reaction, he wasn't the only one who got his heart broken by the actions of their hero, John Cena.

Nikki Bella comments on reuniting with John Cena at the Royal Rumble

John Cena and Nikki Bella were in a relationship for five years before breaking up in 2018 just a year after they got engaged.

The former couple briefly reunited backstage at the Royal Rumble, with Nikki spilling the details in an appearance on Let's Be Honest podcast with Kristin Cavallari.

"I was in a circle talking to people. He came to (shake) everyone's hand. He shook my hand. But the thing was, when he walked away, all the girls were like, 'Oh my gosh.' I'm like, 'Shh, shh, He’s married, be respectful.' And that was it. ... That was nice. And it was great because breaking the ice and you know, we just both happened to be back at the same time. It's a good feeling." [H/T People]

Cena went on to marry Shay Shariatzadeh in 2020, while Nikki was married to Artem Chigvintsev from 2022 to 2024. Nikki and Artem have one child together, a son named Matteo born in 2020.

