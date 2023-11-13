Photo: Olympic Gold Medalist shares WWE ring with family member for the first time

An Olympic Gold Medalist recently shared the WWE ring with one of his family members for the first time.

The name in question is the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Gold Medal winner, Gable Steveson. He won the medal in men's freestyle wrestling in the 125kg weight category. In September 2021, Steveson signed a contract with the Stamford-based company following a brief appearance at SummerSlam the previous month.

Steveson's first major appearance at a WWE event was at WrestleMania 38. The 23-year-old was seen on television multiple times before facing Baron Corbin at The Great American Bash in July earlier this year. He has been absent from the wrestling promotion since.

Gable recently shared the WWE ring with his real-life elder brother, Damon Kemp, for the first time. The two brothers fought against each other in a six-man tag team match at an NXT house show in Lakeland, Florida. Steveson teamed up with Axiom and Brooks Jensen, while Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne accompanied Kemp. The Olympic Medalist's team won the fight.

It will be interesting to see when the former Olympic wrestler appears on WWE television. The Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels, stated there has been a scheduling issue, and Steveson will be back when it works for both parties.

Kurt Angle is the only other Olympic Gold Medalist to sign with WWE

When Steveson signed with WWE in 2020, he became the second Olympic Gold Medal winner to crack a deal with the Stamford-based company after the Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle won the Gold Medal in the 100kg weight category at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996. During the trials of the Olympics, the former World Champion severely injured his neck. He was able to not just compete but win the gold, albeit with several pain-reducing injections in his neck.

Angle made an appearance on an episode of ECW in the same year. The 54-year-old, however, signed a contract with the company two years later in 1998. He left the wrestling promotion in 2006 to return in 2017.

Following his departure from the Stamford-based company, The Wrestling Machine joined TNA, where he won various accolades and championships before leaving the promotion in 2016. He wrestled his final match at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin, where the latter defeated the veteran to end his career.

