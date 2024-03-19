[WATCH] Pat McAfee nearly tears his ACL on RAW in a funny moment

WWE color commentator Pat McAfee's enthusiasm and excitement are contagious, with even long-time veteran Michael Cole admitting that he felt a new lease on life in the commentary booth thanks to the former NFL punter. However, McAfee nearly tore his ACL in a hilarious moment on RAW this week.

As fans already know, Pat McAfee is a very interactive type of commentator, which is one of the reasons why the crowds love him so much. He has an unmistakable energy that no other commentator brings to WWE, and this includes moments where he joins fans and superstars.

When Jey Uso did his hand raise-hand down shuffle with the crowd, Pat McAfee stood on his chair and joined along as usual. However, he revealed that in a freak moment, he nearly tore his ACL:

McAfee probably has to ensure that he stands on the table next time around. When he did it while Gunther was in the ring last month, he got a bit of a stare from The Ring General. He was later seen seemingly apologising to the Intercontinental Champion in another hilarious backstage incident.

The consensus is that McAfee adds a lot more good to the show than bad, and Monday Night RAW has undoubtedly benefited from his presence.

This isn't to mention that he instantly makes everything feel far more exciting and hyped.

