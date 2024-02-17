[Watch] Paul Heyman's strange interaction with The Rock in Roman Reigns' presence after WWE SmackDown went off-air

Paul Heyman had an unusual interaction with The Rock after the latest episode of WWE SmackDown went off-air.

During the latest edition of the blue brand, Roman Reigns confirmed that his cousin, The Rock, has officially allied with The Bloodline. The Brahma Bull then joined the stable in the ring to cut a promo in which he insulted the crowd and Cody Rhodes.

The Great One also promised to do "everything in his power" to ensure that The American Nightmare fails to capture The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

After the show went off-air, The Rock turned around to shake Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman's hands. However, Heyman's reaction was a little unusual in the presence of his Tribal Chief. The Wiseman bowed and kissed The Brahma Bull's hand.

You can watch the clip below:

What the future has in store for the Samoan faction remains to be seen.

Will The Rock and The Bloodline betray the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? Exploring the possibility

While The Rock shook Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Jimmy Uso's hands, he apparently did not shake the hand of Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, several fans believe the current storyline could end in The Brahma Bull and The Bloodline betraying The Tribal Chief, leading the latter to turn babyface.

Former 24/7 Champion Peter Rosenberg addressed that possibility on his Cheap Heat podcast. He claimed the storyline building up for Reigns' babyface turn is likely happening.

"Yeah, absolutely. I think this could likely be that," Peter Rosenberg said.

The Tribal Chief is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. While The American Nightmare failed to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline at The Show of Shows last year, he seems determined to get the job done this year. It would be interesting to see what role The Rock might play in the highly-anticipated match.

Do you want to see Roman Reigns turn babyface? Sound off in the comments section below!