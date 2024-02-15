WWE planning a major character change for Roman Reigns after The Rock's comeback is likely happening, says ex-champion

WWE personality Peter Rosenberg believes the company is likely building to Roman Reigns' face turn with The Rock's return to join The Bloodline.

The Tribal Chief has been a heel for nearly four years. Meanwhile, The Brahma Bull recently returned to the Stamford-based company. Although he initially appeared as a babyface, he turned heel at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event, slapping Cody Rhodes and aligning with his cousin, the leader of The Bloodline.

On his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg addressed the storyline. When a fan suggested it could be a build-up to a possible face turn for Reigns, the former 24/7 Champion agreed.

"Yeah, absolutely. I think this could likely be that," he said. [31:02 - 31:06]

Who will The Rock face at WWE WrestleMania XL?

While fans initially believed The Rock would square off against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows, the match was seemingly put on hold after the two joined forces last Thursday.

Meanwhile, the WrestleMania XL trailer teased a tag team match between The Brahma Bull & The Tribal Chief against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

However, Peter Rosenberg suggested that The Rock face The Visionary at WrestleMania instead of competing in a tag team match.

"Is there a world in which those four guys, they had all those four guys all out there for a reason and The Rock ends up with Seth Rollins on one night and Roman and Cody ends up on another night? How about that? And they still do their trash talk leading up to it but there's no tag team match," he said. [24:33 - 24:47]

The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief are set to appear on SmackDown on Friday. It would be interesting to see if their appearance will reveal more about WWE's WrestleMania XL plans.

