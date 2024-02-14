The Rock should face huge WWE Superstar instead of having tag team match at WrestleMania XL in an angle proposed by ex-champion

WWE personality and former 24/7 Champion Peter Rosenberg suggested that The Rock could square off against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL.

The Brahma Bull recently turned heel and slapped Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins attempted to defend The American Nightmare but was held back by WWE officials. Last Monday on RAW, The Visionary asked Rhodes to allow him to help him in his feud with The Rock and Roman Reigns.

While many fans believe the four superstars are heading towards having a tag team match, especially after the WrestleMania XL trailer teased it, Rosenberg suggested that The Rock square off against Rollins instead of competing in a tag team match:

"Is there a world in which those four guys, they had all those four guys all out there for a reason and The Rock ends up with Seth Rollins on one night and Roman and Cody ends up on another night? How about that? And they still do their trash talk leading up to it but there's no tag team match," he said. [24:33 - 24:47]

Should The Rock challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship?

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan suggested that The Rock challenges Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The wrestling veteran claimed The Visionary defeating The Brahma Bull in a championship match would elevate the newly-introduced World Heavyweight Title.

"We're trying to talk about possibilities and what makes more sense. So, Raj, you're gonna say with a straight face it makes more sense to the company to do a tag match than it was potentially this brand new title you just started a year ago, you're trying to make it mean something, and you think pinning The Rock with your champion is a terrible idea to put importance on that title and make it mean something?"

The Rock's last World Title run dates back to 2013. He captured the WWE Championship in January after defeating CM Punk. However, he dropped it to John Cena at WrestleMania three months later.

Would you like to see The Rock have another title run? Sound off in the comments section below.

