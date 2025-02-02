[WATCH] Penta eliminates WWE star in seconds during WWE Royal Rumble debut

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 02, 2025 02:57 GMT
Penta
Penta is a former AEW star

Penta made his Royal Rumble debut tonight. He eliminated a WWE star in seconds.

A couple of months ago, Gunther told Ludwig Kaiser to go out on his own and accomplish something. Since then, Kaiser has shown a more vicious side as he has tried to win the Intercontinental Championship. He faced Breakker and Sheamus for the title at WWE Survivor Series 2024. However, Kaiser was not able to win that match. He didn't give up and got himself another title shot against Breakker on the 16 December 2024 episode of RAW, but he lost again.

However, Kaiser has shown signs that he has what it takes to be a top star in the company. Hence, tonight during the WWE Royal Rumble, Kaiser entered the match and tried to play it smart.

He took his time and waited for the right opportunity to enter the match. When he saw the opportunity, he entered and tried to eliminate Penta, only for the luchador to turn the tables and eliminate him instead. Kaiser's time in the Rumble only lasted three seconds, making it one of the fastest eliminations in history.

It will be interesting to see if this will lead to a feud between Ludwig Kaiser and Penta.

