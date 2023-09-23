An old video of UFC President Dana White has been doing the rounds on Twitter after WWE released Matt Riddle.

Before moving into the world of professional wrestling in 2014, Riddle was best known for his time in the UFC. He had a record of eight wins, two losses, and a couple of no-contests. However, he parted ways with the company in 2013 after a short stint due to some disagreements between both parties.

The video featured Dana White speaking to reporters about why the UFC released Matt Riddle. White had some scathing remarks about the star's unprofessional behavior. Dana mentioned that Matt had to pass three drug tests a year in the UFC but could not even do that due to his personal issues with marijuana.

"The reason he's not in the UFC anymore is because he could not pass a drug test. The guy couldn't pass a drug test. Think about this, you have to go to work three times a year, and you couldn't pass a drug test? You're so weak-minded and so addicted to marijuana, that you couldn't stay off it to pass a drug test three times a year. Well, guess what dummy, they drug test in the real world too," said White. [From 00:36 to 01:04]

You can watch the full video here:

Matt Riddle seems to have some offers immediately after his release

Just hours before SmackDown went on air, Matt Riddle announced his release on Twitter. While the wrestling world was still processing this news, the star got some offers from interested parties that wanted to work with him.

Former WWE star Curt Stallion reached out to The Original Bro with the possibility of teaming up for the wrestling promotion, NOAH.

Another wrestling personality, Rob Feinstein, the former owner of Ring of Honor, also reached out to Riddle. Feinstein apparently wanted to know if the star was available for some particular dates. He even posted some pictures with Riddle on Twitter.

It is still early days to comment or speculate what lies ahead for the released stars. However, it will be interesting to see what lies next for these spectacular athletes.

