[Watch] Popular WWE star gets pranked during Twitch stream

WWE Superstar Mia Yim was recently pranked during one of her live streams on Twitch.

Numerous WWE stars turn to Twitch as a way to unwind from their demanding schedules. Among the notable names who engage in streaming are AJ Styles, Xavier Woods, Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, Zelina Vega, and several others.

During one of the live streams of LWO member Zelina Vega, fans suggested a prank call to Mia Yim. Vega went ahead and called Yim, adopting a different voice tone. However, the prank was short-lived, as it turned out the latter was also streaming at the same time, and hence was able to figure it out with the help of her live chat.

Watch the clip from the stream below:

Expand Tweet

Mia Yim spoke about her conversation with Triple H before returning to WWE

Mia Yim was one of the several stars who were re-signed by WWE last year after Triple H gained full control over the promotion's creative processes.

In an interview with MySanAntonio, Yim disclosed her surprise at Triple H's proposal for her return. She went on to commend The Game for his supportive nature, expressing that she always felt comfortable and secure working with him.

"It was flattering, and it was honestly shocking, because this time a year ago, I would have never in a million years thought that I would be back. Triple H has always been super supportive, and he was always this way, even when I was at NXT with him. He always listened, and he took the time out to make sure that we were OK. I’ve always felt comfortable and secure with him," Yim said.

Yim is currently part of the SmackDown roster as a member of The O.C. alongisde AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

What is your opinion on Mia Yim's current run with the company? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here