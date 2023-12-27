WATCH: Popular WWE star returns to action at live event; goes 20-0 after beating legendary 59-time champion

At the WWE Madison Square Garden Live Event, famous WWE star Omos returned to in-ring competition.

Omos has been absent from television for quite some time. However, he has been competing at live events. The 29-year-old's last match took place back on December 16.

At the show in MSG, Omos defeated R-Truth, an iconic 59-time champion. MVP also accompanied him. The win also extended Omos' singles match winning streak to 20.

He hasn't suffered a single loss in one-on-one competition since losing to Seth Rollins at the Backlash Premium Live Event.

Expand Tweet

2023 has been a solid year for Omos. Earlier this year at WrestleMania 39, he faced Brock Lesnar in a first-time-ever match between the two men. Unfortunately, he ended up on the losing side. Fast forward to the Backlash PLE, Omos lost to Seth Rollins.

According to a report from Fightful, Omos is regarded as a 'special attraction talent.' Hence, he generally doesn't appear on WWE television and is used on rare occasions.

Expand Tweet

Omos is one of the few superstars yet to be signed by RAW, SmackDown, or NXT. It remains to be seen which brand The Nigerian Giant will sign with.

Are you a fan of Omos? Sound off in the comments section below.