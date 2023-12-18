Potential plans for Omos on WWE TV following 135+ days of absence

WWE star Omos had a promising start in 2023. From wrestling Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to Seth Rollins at Backlash, The Nigerian Giant's strong push received a considerable amount of rejection from fans. But the company decided to go ahead with booking their special attraction on major events nonetheless.

Per Fightful Select (subscription required), that seems to be what WWE has in mind from here on. Behind the scenes, Omos is talked about as the right guy for a special attraction type of role. He is a free agent so one can expect him to show up on any brand in the not-too-distant future as the Road to WrestleMania 40 has already commenced.

His last appearance was at SummerSlam in the Slim Jim Battle Royal which was won by LA Knight. The Nigerian Giant and MVP have been working live events, notably against Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa.

Omos reveals Brock Lesnar's initial reaction to working him at WWE WrestleMania

Unlike the norm of a Brock Lesnar match on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, 2023 saw a change in his booking on WWE's annual extravaganza.

Omos is not his usual type of opponent. The Beast self-admittedly liked the matchup when it was proposed, so he was game for it. While speaking to the Daily Mail Online, The Nigerian Giant heaped praise at the former WWE Champion:

“I don’t think he (Brock Lesnar) gets the credit he deserves. He’s such an amazing and talented worker. He has figured out this business to the core. From his facial expressions, to his physicality, to his selling. He gets it. Most importantly, he understands his role depending on where he’s put. He has such awareness and that’s the person he is. Working with him, at first he was getting a feel for me and making me feel comfortable and he made sure I felt that way around WrestleMania."

He continued:

“I remember having a conversation with him about how to prepare and he just said, ‘Don’t worry!’ For him, he wanted to see whether I could live up to expectations. Everything in life is a test and I knew I had to go out there and put everything I have learned into that match and I’m glad it came out the way it did. Brock is amazing. He was pleased after. I wanted to make sure he had fun, that’s always my goal."

Omos made his WrestleMania debut in 2021, teaming up with AJ Styles to win the RAW Tag Team Championship from The New Day. The following year, he faced Bobby Lashley, before stepping into the ring against The Beast.

