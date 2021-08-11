"This guy is a champion" - AJ Styles believes rising RAW star is a future WWE Champion

In a recent interview, AJ Styles said that his tag team partner Omos will become a WWE Champion in the future.

The two were paired up in October last year and have been on a tear ever since. Heading into this year's WrestleMania with momentum at their side, Styles and Omos defeated The New Day to win the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships.

Appearing on this week's edition of WWE's The Bump, AJ Styles discussed working with Omos and his high expectations for the 27-year-old star:

"We are a well-oiled machine," said Styles. "We are the RAW Tag Team Champs because we know what each other is thinking, we know what's next for my partner, when I get in, when he gets in - we know how to handle this thing. We got it. He was a little rocky at first, I'll admit it, we figured it out. Now we're beating people to pulps . . . This guy is a champion. This is what he does and he started with Basketball and he's gonna end [up] with, in my opinion, the WWE Championship."

YOU'VE GOTTA SEE THIS!



We've got exclusive footage on @WWETheBump of @TheGiantOmos playing basketball for @USFMBB!



The #WWERaw Tag Team Champion has always been destined for greatness.#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/1M3W2kPJm9 — WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2021

Omos signed with WWE in 2019, but within just two years of experience, he has shown great promise inside the squared circle, working alongside one of the best wrestlers of all time.

Plus, Omos' giant stature makes him an even bigger attraction in WWE. So it isn't a stretch to say that someday the former college basketball player will be the face of WWE.

Who will AJ Styles and Omos face at WWE SummerSlam?

AJ Styles and Omos following their win at WrestleMania

So far, Styles and Omos haven't officially received a challenge for SummerSlam. But based on the events that have transpired within the last few weeks on RAW, it is likely that the tag team champions will face RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle).

Many fans thought the status of RK-Bro was in doubt following the latest episode of RAW, which ended after Orton laid out Riddle with an RKO. However, after the show went off the air, John Cena came out and all three men had a group hug inside the squared circle.

What do you think is next for RK-Bro? Will they challenge for the RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription should you use quotes from the article.

Edited by Kartik Arry