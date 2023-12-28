[Watch] Popular WWE Superstar botches entrance at recent Live Show

A WWE Superstar recently botched his entrance during a live event. The name in question is LA Knight.

The 41-year-old took on Jimmy Uso in a Street Fight on the most recent Holiday Tour house show in Baltimore, Maryland, on December 26. The Megastar defeated the member of The Bloodline before delivering an intense promo.

The start of the night, however, was not that smooth for the former IMPACT World Champion. Knight failed to execute his customary ring entrance. The WWE Superstar almost tumbled off the ring apron while attempting to enter the squared circle.

LA Knight is scheduled to face former WWE Champions Randy Orton and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat match on the January 5 edition of SmackDown. The winner will get an opportunity to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024.

WWE Superstar LA Knight sends a bold message to fellow superstars going after Roman Reigns

LA Knight lost the championship match to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. The loss somewhat stalled The Megastar's momentum. But what made things worse was the returning Randy Orton and CM Punk talking about The Tribal Chief during their appearances on SmackDown.

During one of his house show matches against Solo Sikoa, Knight was attacked by Jimmy Uso before Kevin Owens ran in to make the save. After wiping out the members of The Bloodline, LA Knight addressed the crowd and delivered a strong message to the recently returned Superstars:

"First and foremost, I come out here looking for Bloodline. I get blindsided, I get picked up, and who comes out here but KO [Kevin Owens]. I will say thank you. Talking about common enemies, and all of a sudden, shows up CM Punk. And then shows [up] Randy Orton and all I hear is everybody gunning for Roman Reigns," he said.

LA Knight further urged everyone gunning to face The Head of the Table to get in line behind him:

"Here's what goes out. If Roman Reigns has had enough tinkle in his loins and he shows up, he's got a lot of people gunning for him. But guess what, boys, CM Punk, Randy Orton, and everybody else, you have to get in line because I am telling whose game it is and what's everybody saying."

With AJ Styles returning and going after Reigns as well, it will be interesting to see if the Megastar can fulfill his desire to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

