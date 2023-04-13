[WATCH] Popular WWE Superstar works as a part-time artist when he's not wrestling

Many fans aren't aware that current WWE Superstar Omos has a second Instagram handle where he does art commissions.

The Nigerian Giant is steadily garnering popularity among fans. He recently feuded with wrestling veteran Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 but unfortunately ended up losing to him.

Omos recently put up a video on his second Instagram handle. The RAW Superstar shows off his art on this account and does commissions as well. The latest video that he shared on the page shows him making a piece of art, seemingly for one of his customers.

Check it out below:

The WWE Universe has been high on Omos for a while now

Omos has been on the main roster for about three years now. The 7' 3'' star is currently quite a popular figure among the WWE Universe on social media, with his ardent fans referring to themselves as 'Omosapiens.'

WWE noticed Omos' growing popularity and acknowledged it on its official Twitter handle as well:

Omos has impressed quite a few big names with his work, most notably The Undertaker. While speaking with Alex McCarthy earlier this year, The Deadman had the following to say about The Nigerian Giant:

"I’m really high on Omos. He’s still developing that talent and my gosh what a great human being he is. Actually, I’m killing him off cause he’s a bad guy right now, but he is a really nice human being and he is a sponge, he wants to get better. He wants to do all of the things that I look for when I see somebody that I really want to mentor, but it’s difficult because its just so hard to book him in a way that he should be booked. He is an attraction, he’s not an every week tv kind of guy, he needs to be special."

Alex McCarthy @AlexMcCarthy88 The Undertaker on Omos: "I’m really high on Omos. He’s still developing that talent and my gosh what a great human being he is. Actually, I'm killing him off cause he’s a bad guy right now, but he is a really nice human being and he is a sponge, he wants to get better." The Undertaker on Omos: "I’m really high on Omos. He’s still developing that talent and my gosh what a great human being he is. Actually, I'm killing him off cause he’s a bad guy right now, but he is a really nice human being and he is a sponge, he wants to get better." https://t.co/iSvMviveWv

Alex McCarthy @AlexMcCarthy88 @TheGiantOmos "He wants to do all of the things that I look for when I see somebody that I really want to mentor, but it’s difficult because its just so hard to book him in a way that he should be booked. He is an attraction, he’s not an every week tv kind of guy, he needs to be special." @TheGiantOmos "He wants to do all of the things that I look for when I see somebody that I really want to mentor, but it’s difficult because its just so hard to book him in a way that he should be booked. He is an attraction, he’s not an every week tv kind of guy, he needs to be special."

Omos has tons of potential and could be one of WWE's biggest attractions in the distant future. As for his side gig, here's hoping his art page gets more exposure, thus leading to more commissions.

What do you think of Omos' art? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes