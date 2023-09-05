WATCH: Popular WWE Tag Team botch match ending on RAW 

The Viking Raiders took on Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre this week on WWE RAW in a Tornado Tag Team match. This meant that interference in the match was legally allowed, and the duo took advantage of that since Valhalla included herself several times. However, the ending of the match seemingly saw a botch during the finish sequence.

The interferences led to Kofi Kingston making his way out to help Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre but accidentally hit Riddle with Trouble in Paradise, and he was then put through a table to allow The Raiders to pick up the win.

Riddle landed on part of the table, and as the video below shows, the table part is still underneath him when he is pinned. This means that his shoulders are not flat on the mat, and since this isn't Falls Count Anywhere, it can't be considered a legal pin.

Expand Tweet

Riddle could take advantage of this situation and ask for a rematch next week on WWE RAW. However, the loss did not come at a good time, as McIntyre and Riddle were slowly starting to find their grind as a team.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

Do you think Riddle and McIntyre deserve a rematch next week on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena