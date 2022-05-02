WATCH: Queen Zelina shows off her new look

Monday Night RAW Superstar Queen Zelina has taken to Instagram to show off her new look to her fans.

The winner of the 2021 Queen's Crown Tournament, Zelina is an avid cosplayer and fans love to watch her dress up as several famous movie and video game characters.

Zelina recently shared multiple Instagram stories revealing her new look with her hair now colored completely red as compared to just a streak of red previously. You can watch the clip in the tweet below.

She also shared the following picture on Twitter of her new look. The comments section is filled with fans praising her new look and complimenting her for the new hairstyle and color.

Queen Zelina has had a successful run since returning to WWE last year

In November 2020, Zelina had a rather controversial exit from WWE. Following her release, she sent out a tweet supporting unionization in professional wrestling. Reports later revealed that her release was due to her opposing the company's rules about talent using third-party platforms like Twitch.

However, she returned to WWE last year on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown in July. She competed in the 2021 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Later, Zelina Vega competed in the inaugural Queen's Crown Tournament and defeated Doudrop in the final to win it all. She was then repackaged as "Queen Zelina".

Zelina then started teaming up with Carmella. The two defeated Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. on an episode of Monday Night RAW in November 2021 to become the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. This was Zelina's first title victory in the promotion. The duo held on to the titles until WrestleMania 38 where they dropped it to the team of Sasha Banks and Naomi.

It is safe to say that Zelina has had a rather successful run in WWE since her return last year. Time and again, she has proven her worth both in the ring as well as on the mic. It is to be seen whether the company puts enough trust in her to push her to the main event scene and make her a singles champion.

