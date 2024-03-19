[WATCH] R-Truth accidentally pins 6'4'' star in a hilarious incident on WWE RAW; set for title match at WrestleMania 40

R-Truth and The Miz faced the Indus Sher duo of Veer Mahaan and Sanga during the latest episode of WWE RAW. These two teams fought to earn a chance to compete in the Six-Pack Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40.

Sanga and Truth started the bout, but the latter quickly tagged in The Miz. However, he was overwhelmed by Sanga's offense. Mahaan entered the match, delivering a powerful slam and an elbow drop to assert dominance. The A-Lister found an opportunity to tag in Truth, who paid homage to his hero John Cena with signature shoulder tackles and the Five Knuckle Shuffle.

When Truth attempted the Attitude Adjustment, Veer slipped out, but he was swiftly taken down by a Skull Crushing Finale from The Miz. Sanga soon took out Truth, but in an unexpected turn, Truth accidentally fell onto the prone Veer Mahaan, securing the win for Awesome Truth.

Expand Tweet

Awesome Truth's victory has earned them a spot alongside teams like DIY, The New Day, and the Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest in the highly anticipated Ladder Match at WrestleMania.

The remaining two teams to compete in the match will be decided in the coming weeks on WWE SmackDown.

Poll : Can Awesome Truth dethrone the Judgment Day to become the new tag team champions at Wrestlemania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion