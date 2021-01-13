Watch: Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt and others almost in tears in a new Brodie Lee WWE tribute video

Last month, the unexpected passing of Brodie Lee due to a non-COVID-related lung issue shook the wrestling world to its core. The news was so sudden that no one was able to believe it. Wrestling personalities from all over the world, WWE Superstars, and AEW wrestlers, everyone paid their heartfelt tribute to Brodie Lee.

WWE has now released a new tribute video for Brodie Lee featuring several WWE Superstars. In what is a highly emotional video, the likes of Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, Xavier Woods, Braun Strowman, and others are almost in tears talking about Brodie Lee and how good he was as a person, father, and friend. You can watch the video uploaded on WWE's Youtube channel below.

Brodie Lee in WWE as Luke Harper

Brodie Lee signed with WWE in 2012 and started appearing in NXT as Luke Harper. He was introduced as the 'first son' of the Wyatt Family, led by Bray Wyatt. He held the NXT Tag Team Championship with Erick Rowan. The Wyatt Family then made their way to the main roster in 2013 and was an instant hit with the fans.

On the WWE main roster, Brodie Lee won the Intercontinental Championship once and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship twice - once with Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton under the 'freebird rule', and then with Erick Rowan as part of The Bludgeon Brothers. On December 8, 2019, Brodie Lee was released from his WWE contract, and he went on to make his AEW debut in March 2020.