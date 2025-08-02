[WATCH] Randy Orton has an epic moment after WWE SmackDown goes off the air

Randy Orton stood tall on the episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam 2025, and once the cameras stopped rolling, he had an epic moment to share with the fans in attendance.This week, we saw a pre-taped segment where Jelly Roll was training at the WWE Performance Center, and Logan Paul came in to harass him. While Jelly Roll didn't back down one bit, he was also not alongside Randy Orton. Instead, Drew McIntyre (who finally made his way to the USA) took Jelly Roll out with a Claymore Kick. Jelly Roll returned to SmackDown, but made sure he had backup in the form of The Viper.After the two men stood tall, SmackDown went off the air with Randy Orton sharing an epic moment with the WWE fans in attendance. The live audience can be heard singing along with his theme song, &quot;Voices&quot;.This has become the norm for many WWE fans, as Orton's theme song being sung is a concept that took off in Lyon, France, at Backlash 2025. He will be hoping to return to France this August as WWE hosts &quot;Clash in Paris&quot;.Until then, Orton will be focused on his match against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre as he looks to assist Jelly Roll.Things are going to get really interestsing.