[WATCH] Randy Orton has an epic moment after WWE SmackDown goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 02, 2025 03:03 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Randy Orton stood tall on the episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam 2025, and once the cameras stopped rolling, he had an epic moment to share with the fans in attendance.

Ad

This week, we saw a pre-taped segment where Jelly Roll was training at the WWE Performance Center, and Logan Paul came in to harass him. While Jelly Roll didn't back down one bit, he was also not alongside Randy Orton. Instead, Drew McIntyre (who finally made his way to the USA) took Jelly Roll out with a Claymore Kick. Jelly Roll returned to SmackDown, but made sure he had backup in the form of The Viper.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After the two men stood tall, SmackDown went off the air with Randy Orton sharing an epic moment with the WWE fans in attendance. The live audience can be heard singing along with his theme song, "Voices".

Ad

This has become the norm for many WWE fans, as Orton's theme song being sung is a concept that took off in Lyon, France, at Backlash 2025. He will be hoping to return to France this August as WWE hosts "Clash in Paris".

Until then, Orton will be focused on his match against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre as he looks to assist Jelly Roll.

Things are going to get really interestsing.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications