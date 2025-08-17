[WATCH] Randy Orton fails miserably at Cody Rhodes prank; Jimmy Uso sends a message

WWE legend Randy Orton recently attempted to prank his former Legacy teammate, Cody Rhodes, in his latest social media post. Jimmy Uso commented on The Viper's post.Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes have a rich history in World Wrestling Entertainment. The duo was part of the stable, The Legacy, which also included Ted Dibiase Jr. The American Nightmare also considers The Apex Predator his mentor. Although Rhodes is currently at the top of the card, being the current Undisputed WWE Champion, Orton's booking hasn't been great in recent times. Many believe The Viper could soon turn heel to go after his former teammate's title.The Legend Killer recently took to Instagram to upload a Fireball whiskey promo. In the clip, Orton tried to prank Cody Rhodes by putting something else in his shampoo bottle in an attempt to ruin his hair. However, he failed miserably after someone else went into the shower and used the shampoo.In his post's caption, Randy mentioned that he believed the person who came out bald after the shower could use a shot of Fireball whiskey after what happened to their hair.&quot;I bet he could use a shot of @fireballwhisky…,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis post caught Jimmy Uso's attention, and he left a comment on it. The OG Bloodline star sent a three-word message, laughing at Randy Orton's failed prank.&quot;No yeet UTZ!🤣,&quot; he wrote.Check out a screenshot of his comment below:Screenshot of Jimmy Uso's comment [Image credit: Randy Orton's Instagram]Cody Rhodes talked about a dream match against Randy Orton at WWE WrestleManiaDuring an interview with Justin Barraso, Cody Rhodes highlighted that he had a lot of history with Randy Orton in the Stamford-based promotion. The American Nightmare added that they could feud for a few months before headlining a future WrestleMania.&quot;Randy and I have a lot of history. We could do a six-month program that leads to WrestleMania. There is a lot of meat on the bone. It was a different type of build here with the tournament, with a whole different set of stakes. I like the stakes of the tournament, with the main event of SummerSlam on the line. I think we’ll get into our history down the road, too,&quot; he said.It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for Orton's possible feud with Rhodes in the future.