[WATCH] Randy Orton hits the AA on John Cena on the announce desk with incredible results

In an absolutely berserk moment from Backlash 2025, Randy Orton gave John Cena a taste of his own medicine by hitting him with an Attitude Adjustment onto the announce table as well as a set-up table. The results were quite interesting.
The St. Louis crowd was quite obviously pro-Randy Orton since it is technically his hometown. As a result of it being potentially their last match ever, and with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line, both legends proved why they are among the greatest to ever do it.
During the match, Randy Orton hit the Attitude Adjustment to John Cena once on the announce table and then on the table that was manually set up beside the ring.
In the first instance, he would fail to send Cena through the announce desk, and the WWE Champion went tumbling over it. The table broke after the spot. In the second instance, Orton sent Cena cleanly through the table.
It was chaotic, and Randy Orton ended up "beating" Cena thrice in one match. By that, we mean that he was on the verge of winning and should be the Undisputed WWE Champion, but referees got taken out in multiple instances during the match.
There were RKOs after RKOs, and Orton got increasingly frustrated with the referee situation. He RKO'd General Manager Nick Aldis again, as well as other WWE Executives. Even so, John Cena would end up retaining the title.