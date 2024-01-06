Watch: Randy Orton sends message to top WWE stars ahead of high stakes match

Randy Orton's WWE rivals have been warned ahead of the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown later tonight.

The Viper is set to compete in tonight's SmackDown main event against AJ Styles and LA Knight. The Triple Threat Match will determine a new #1 contender to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble later in the month.

The official WWE Instagram account posted video of the third-generation superstar arriving backstage at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. Orton kept walking while declaring a warning, and a prediction, for tonight.

"Big match tonight. I'm feeling like... when you catch me on the way out of this arena in about 5-6 hours, I'm gonna be the #1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship," he said.

The winner of tonight's triple threat match will likely face-off against The Tribal Chief as the company confirmed that Reigns will be on the show. For what it's worth, The Apex Predator vs. The Head of The Table has been rumored for the Royal Rumble, while The Megastar vs. The Phenomenal One has also been also rumored.

What is your prediction for tonight's triple threat match? How would you book Randy Orton's Road to WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!