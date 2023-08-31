WATCH: Rare video of Bloodline member Solo Sikoa dancing emerges

Solo Sikoa is part of the Bloodline and might be known for being the most in-character serious faction member. The star has been known for not breaking even when Roman Reigns has ended up laughing due to the antics of stars like Sami Zayn. However, in real life, the star appears to be quite cheerful as an old video of his has emerged, where the star was spotted dancing.

Sikoa has been off TV for some time. Three weeks back, the star last appeared when Jey Uso quit The Bloodline, SmackDown, and WWE after being betrayed by Jimmy at SummerSlam. Since then, on the past two SmackDowns, there has been no Bloodline. They were not there in the Canada show, and after Bray Wyatt's passing, they were not present last week either.

Now, ahead of WWE Payback, it remains to be seen if Solo Sikoa and the rest of the Bloodline return. They are expected to appear at the show.

In a video that's emerged on Twitter, clips of Sikoa dancing can be seen. Fans were quite dumbfounded seeing the usually serious wrestler dancing around in his kitchen.

The video in question can be seen below.

Expand Tweet

Solo Sikoa and the rest of the Bloodline don't have a match on Payback yet

For the first time in a while, no members of The Bloodline are advertised for a coming major Premium Live Event. With Payback days away, there are no matches for The Bloodline at the event.

With SmackDown coming up, a match could still be added to the show, but then it would be at the very last minute. If that is the case, it's uncertain what sort of match they would be involved in.

Do you want to see Solo Sikoa and the rest of the Bloodline compete at Payback? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.