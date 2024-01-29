[WATCH] Real-life Bloodline members dancing to Jimmy and Jey Uso's theme songs at Royal Rumble

The 2024 men's Royal Rumble match was kickstarted by Jimmy and Jey Uso. Their family members and professional wrestlers, Zilla and Jacob Fatu were in attendance for the recently concluded premium live event.

Zilla Fatu is relatively new to the professional wrestling scene. However, he has already made a huge name for himself after making his debut under Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion. Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu is a household name on the independent circuit and has become a top star in Major League Wrestling.

Zilla and Jacob were in attendance for the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The two wrestlers were seen dancing to Jimmy and Jey Uso's theme songs.

Check out the videos of Zilla and Jacob dancing to Jimmy and Jey's theme songs in the tweet below:

Jey Uso broke character to praise his brother Jimmy Uso

Jimmy and Jey Uso are rumored to have a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 40. After crossing paths in the Royal Rumble match, there is a high probability of the duo facing off in a singles contest.

In an interview with TNT Sports, Jey praised his brother despite being at odds with him on WWE TV:

"Jimmy’s a funny dude, naturally, man. He’s got it. He’s only shown like snippets of that stuff on TV. But we are always belly rolling all the time around him in the locker room, [and] behind the scenes. I’m just glad people are starting to see that, man," he said.

Jey added that Jimmy was having fun on SmackDown and "breaking out of his shell":

"Never in a million years did I think we’d be split and handling both shows. And they have a lot of segments. When I’m on, I have a lot of segments. So I appreciate that. And yeah, I do miss them [The Bloodline]. I see them come out as a group; I automatically know. I see it in their faces; they’re having fun. Especially my brother, Jimmy, on that side. He’s having fun, and I’m happy for him. He’s breaking out of his shell now, Uce. If you can see that."

Main Event Jey will be in action on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. He will face Bronson Reed in a singles match.

Would you like to see Zilla and Jacob Fatu in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

